Barwood Capital invests for growth with key hire and promotion

Barwood Capital (“Barwood”), leading UK real estate investment and development specialist, is investing for growth with a new senior hire and promotion.

The news comes following a successful year of capital raising, which saw Barwood close its fifth Growth Fund at the beginning of 2024 targeting strong, value add returns from UK commercial real estate, followed by two successful fund raises for its innovative Barwood Residential Investment Platform, BRIPs 10 & 11, and a further equity raise into its Urban Industrial Income LP, an existing multi-let industrial vehicle.

Barwood believes that the UK real estate market is poised to benefit from several key structural tailwinds - limited supply, rising rents, an improving interest rate environment, and potential government support - presenting strong opportunities for investing in undervalued assets.

To capitalise on these opportunities, Barwood has made a key hire to support its capital raising initiatives, with Will Dickens joining as Head of Business Development. Will brings over 25 years’ experience in the real estate industry, having previously worked at King Sturge (JLL) and multinational investment bank and financial services company, Citi, as a Director within the Global Real Estate and Private Equity Team, and more recently Yoo Capital.

Will’s role will focus on leading the capital raising efforts across Barwood’s various funds, vehicles, and mandates in both the commercial and residential sectors, including seeking strategic co-investment and joint venture partners.

Will said:

“The bottoming out of the UK property market during 2024, and availability of debt improving, means that we are seeing significant interest in UK property from both domestic and international investors.

“I look forward to bringing my wider relationships into the Barwood fold as the market picks up pace, supporting the company at an exciting time in its growth trajectory.”

Barwood is also pleased to announce the promotion of Danielle Sheppard as Head of Performance and Impact, with responsibility for managing Barwood’s commercial portfolios and developments, as well as overseeing its sustainability initiatives and sourcing new opportunities for its property funds. Her new role will focus on ensuring that Barwood’s funds and mandates deliver optimal returns for investors, while upholding the company’s commitment to making a positive societal and environmental impact.

Danielle said:

“I’m incredibly excited to embark on this new role, which will give me primary responsibility for managing the commercial mandates at Barwood.

“This is a particularly exciting step in my journey, due to the current diversity and ambition of the company’s investments across the UK.

“Barwood has a long-standing reputation for unlocking value from underperforming and under-managed real estate — a mission that aligns closely with my passion for sustainable investment and driving investor returns.”

Hugh Elrington, Managing Director at Barwood, said:

“Our people have always been our greatest asset, and we’re proud to be able to continue attracting strong talent and giving existing team members the opportunity to grow their career.

“I’m confident that they will play in an integral role in the success of the business going forward, supporting Barwood’s next stage of growth and helping us to achieve our purpose to innovate and unlock value in both the commercial and residential markets.”