Taking a lead role in the fund raising and investor relations team, Hayley will be seeking new investors for Barwood’s diverse range of regional property funds and vehicles for both commercial and residential opportunities.

“Having been with Barwood for over 10 years, I have a strong relationship with our existing investors and a wealth of experience to bring to the role. I believe in our mission of generating strong and sustainable growth by investing responsibility in UK regional real estate,” said Hayley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugh Elrington, Managing Director at Barwood, added: “Hayley has proved to be a valuable member of the team as we’ve grown the business over the past decade, and is perfect to help us expand our investor network as we continue to explore real estate opportunities in the UK regions where we can bring real added value.”

Hayley Gordge, Business Development Manager, Barwood Capital

Hayley’s new position at the company comes soon after returning from maternity leave with her second child.