Barwood Capital eyes growth with new Business Development Manager
Barwood Capital (Barwood) has promoted Investor Relations and Marketing Manager, Hayley Gordge, to the newly created role of Business Development Manager, as it looks to further grow its investor base.
Taking a lead role in the fund raising and investor relations team, Hayley will be seeking new investors for Barwood’s diverse range of regional property funds and vehicles for both commercial and residential opportunities.
“Having been with Barwood for over 10 years, I have a strong relationship with our existing investors and a wealth of experience to bring to the role. I believe in our mission of generating strong and sustainable growth by investing responsibility in UK regional real estate,” said Hayley.
Hugh Elrington, Managing Director at Barwood, added: “Hayley has proved to be a valuable member of the team as we’ve grown the business over the past decade, and is perfect to help us expand our investor network as we continue to explore real estate opportunities in the UK regions where we can bring real added value.”
Hayley’s new position at the company comes soon after returning from maternity leave with her second child.
“Supporting members of the team who are parents is an integral part of our company culture,” she adds. “In a world where so many parents are often overlooked by their employers for promotion after taking a career break, with the assumption they aren't committed, I am proud to say that Barwood is not one of those companies.”