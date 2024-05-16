Barber shop moves to bigger unit within Northampton shopping centre to increase services on offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A barber shop has moved to a bigger unit within a Northampton shopping centre, in a bid to increase the number of services it can offer.

Oli’s Barber Shop initially opened in its downstairs unit, close to the former BHS shop, in September 2018.

After operating in the small unit for more than five years, the owner decided it was time to relocate within the shopping centre, so that he could offer more services and hopefully encourage more customers to visit his business.

Luti Noka, owner of Oli’s – which he named after his son – said: “The downstairs unit is very small shop and it is very cold because it had the door right next to it. It would be freezing in the winter.

OIi's Barber Shop is now located upstairs in the Grosvenor Centre, next to the former Bewiched unit.

"We would have many people walking around and it just wasn’t very good.

"Upstairs is much bigger. We have a kitchen, a nice waiting room and we even have a bathroom. We have everything.”

The new unit, which is located next to Bewiched, opened earlier in May, however Luti is still also operating from his downstairs unit. The old unit will close at the end of May when all operations and employees will move to the new unit upstairs.

Luti added: “I wanted to stay in the Grosvenor Centre as I have my customers around who know where we are and we’re not moving that far.

“It feels like the town centre is going a bit quiet, business was much busier two to three years ago, but we can do more things upstairs so we’re hoping to bring new people to the business.”

In the new unit, Oli’s will be able to offer walk-ins, washing, hot towels and steaming – to name a few, which the team could not do downstairs, due to the space available.

Luti invites new and returning customers to visit him and his team in their new shop.

