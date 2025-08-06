Baker filled with ‘pride and gratitude’ after being named small business of the year across the county

A baker says she is filled with “pride and gratitude” after her venture was named small business of the year across the entire county.

Carly Batty founded CBrownies in April 2020, when she could not carry out her day job as a hairdresser during the pandemic and decided to embrace her passion for baking.

Having experimented with different flavours and toppings, Carly’s friends encouraged her to sell her brownies and she had an “unreal” response when she gauged interest on social media.

What started as offering just brownies has now expanded to loaded croissants, cookies, cookie doughnuts, rocky roads and tiffins.

Carly’s customers love how indulgent her creations are, with the sweet treats filled to the brim and loaded with toppings.

The business also has a strong ongoing collaboration with Weston Favell Shopping Centre, and Carly has hosted pop-ups there since last October.

After a sell out response on her first date, her stall in the upper mall next to Costa has continued to go from strength to strength.

To add to its success, CBrownies was named best small business at the Northants Life Awards 2025 and runner up in the food/drink producer category.

“It’s such an honour and achievement,” Carly told the Chronicle & Echo. “I honestly couldn’t believe it. The moment I heard CBrownies was the winner, my heart was doing somersaults.

“I feel so much pride and gratitude, and I felt like I was dreaming. What an achievement to be in the running with so many local and talented businesses.

“Winning the award is more than recognition for me, it is a reminder that hard work, dedication and a dream can actually get you somewhere.”

Carly says this shows that people notice the love she pours into the business, and she appreciates the loyal customers who continue to support her journey.

“To anyone who has ever tasted a CBrownies bake and smiled, thank you,” she continued. “This isn’t just my win, it’s ours. Without your support, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Carly is confident that big things will come from this recognition and she is excited to see what the future holds.

She said: “The messages I woke up to the next morning, I was in tears. There were heartwarming congratulations and people saying how much I deserve it.

“I was overwhelmed by the love and support. This is why I do it – I love putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Carly’s dream is to have a permanent pop-up shop, but is taking each day as it comes and enjoying her regular spot at Weston Favell Shopping Centre. Her next planned pop-up dates are August 23 and September 27.

For more information on CBrownies, visit the business’ Instagram page here.