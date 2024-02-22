Baked goods business ‘so excited’ to move into ‘perfect’ cabin in Northampton to sell sweet treats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a baked goods business is “so excited” to move into a “perfect” cabin in Northampton to continue selling her sweet treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business has been run from Sherrilyn’s home since it took off in June 2020, but she made the exciting announcement that she will be taking on a cabin at Workbridge, in Bedford Road, from next month.

The Cake Hole will open its cabin at Workbridge from Saturday, March 2 and will trade on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from then on.

“I am so excited to announce that you will soon find me and my bakes in my own little ‘hole’ at Workbridge,” said Sherrilyn.

“From March, The Cake Hole will be an actual shop – or cabin if you will. It’s teeny tiny but perfect for my needs and after a whirlwind week of emails and calls and visits and questions, I am delighted to be part of this little community.

“For those of you who don’t know, Workbridge was founded to help people with a mental health need, autism, learning need or brain injury to access life, vocational and employment skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site has a thriving coffee shop, garden centre, charity shop, ceramic studio, print shop and a regular events calendar. And with more micro businesses soon to populate the other cabins, it’s a really exciting time to be joining Workbridge.”

Founded by Sherrilyn Reynolds in the midst of the pandemic, The Cake Hole enables customers to indulge their sweet tooth with home-baked cakes, cookies, biscuits and treats.

The business founder thanked her customers for their support and orders, which have enabled her to make this move.

“I’m scared but incredibly happy to be taking the next step in my little journey alongside my fifty shades of brown bakes,” she added.

The Cake Hole will open its cabin from Saturday, March 2 and will trade on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from then on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be open from 10am until 2pm, or until sell out – and Sherrilyn urges customers to follow The Cake Hole on Facebook and Instagram as she will post when she has sold out to avoid disappointment.

The delicious creations will be baked every morning so everything is “as fresh as possible”.

“To begin with, I’ll be focusing entirely on cookies,” Sherrilyn told the Chronicle & Echo. “They’re my best seller and it gives me the opportunity to gauge footfall, interest and people’s favourite flavours without totally overloading myself.

“Once I've settled into the new routine, I can reintroduce other bakes such as brownies, cookie pie slices and filled puffins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The countdown has begun to the launch in just over a weeks’ time, with the priority being installing worktops and counters.

The Cake Hole venture first began at the start of 2020 when the preschool group that Sherrilyn ran had to suddenly stop due to the pandemic, and she began hosting online sessions to occupy the families.

What began as music and dance classes expanded quickly, which saw Sherrilyn introduce a baking session on Friday mornings.

She was first taught how to bake at a young age by her mother and she had only ever made things for family members and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of the sessions for four-to-five months, people outside of Sherrilyn’s inner circle requested that she bake things for them and the business took off.