Back Our Businesses: How is the cost of living crisis affecting shops in Kingsthorpe?

At a time of uncertainty with the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, now in office, this week’s Back Our Business story delves into how shops in Kingsthorpe, Northampton are faring during the cost of living crisis.

Kingsthorpe, particularly Harborough Road, is home to a variety of storefronts – from a bakery that has been there for more than a century, to a number of well-known eatery chains including Subway, Greggs and KFC.

Although these chains and some of the country’s leading supermarkets, Asda and Waitrose, are not likely to be too phased by their increasing outgoings because of the custom that comes through their doors, this is not the case for the independent businesses that line the streets of Kingsthorpe.

This week, we heard from The Place To Bee cafe, Oxfam, and Gardners Bakery – all doing their best to keep their custom and stay afloat.

However, like our Back Our Business’ spotlight on St Leonards Road last week, there is an air of optimism among the shop owners.

One important thing the area does have is people willing to give back to the community – and both Trudi Daurie from The Place To Bee cafe and Vimal Shah from Oxfam have spoken to Chronicle & Echo about their businesses this week.

The Place To Bee cafe, directly on Kingsthorpe front, creates opportunities for young individuals with additional needs to get vital experience in the working world.

It is associated with Northgate School and Arts College and is run by Trudi, who says the cafe has built a loyal customer base who come back time and time again because of their ethos and important work.

However, as people are having to tighten the belt as everything gets more expensive, visitors who would often come in twice or three times a week have now had to limit it to once.

Trudi said: “It’s really hard for us as prices are massively increasing, particularly food products.

“We try to incentivise customers to come in and support the work of the students, as we provide a space for members of the community to support one another and motivate everyone to keep things going at this difficult time.”

The Place To Bee has introduced a number of deals, including a croissant and coffee for a reduced price, but will be looking to add more to its menu – which is new for the autumn season.

The cost of living crisis has seen an increase in custom at charity shops, including Oxfam in Kingsthorpe, as people need to be more conscious with their spending.

In order to make more money, Trudi says the cafe has begun offering outside catering and only this week, they did a buffet for a member of the community.

“It’s all about being creative and thinking about what’s next all the time,” said Trudi.

As The Place To Bee is part of an education provision, Trudi says she is “optimistic” and knows they can “ride the storm”.

She added: “We have the backing of an amazing team at Northgate School, but who knows how long this madness will last.

“Our returning customer base means the world to us, and we’re doing everything we can to welcome everyone in.”

Trudi admits when Starbucks first opened, The Place To Bee suffered the consequences for around a week because they were offering cheaper deals, and are now still having to fight off the competition.

With its new autumn menu, The Place To Bee hopes offering cheaper meal alternatives will make the cafe accessible to all.

Another shop manager looking to give back to the community is Vimal from Oxfam, who described what we are currently experiencing to mirror the recession in 2008.

However, despite an increase in energy bills, this time has seen greater custom for charity shops as individuals are having to be more conscious about how much they spend on non-essentials.

Vimal said: “We’ve seen returning customers, as well as lots of new faces.

“It’s not just about getting things for a more affordable price, but how long items can be reused and kept for – which is benefiting charity shops.”

Despite Oxfam welcoming in new customers, this difficult time has “a knock on effect for the people they are trying to support”.

Moving forward, Vimal hopes to see more support for charities to “continue the great work they do”, alike to the schemes that were introduced during the last time of crisis, the pandemic.

Further along Harborough Road is a bakery well-known to the Kingsthorpe community, which has stood there for more than a century – Gardners Bakery.

Helen Gardner, the owner, says running a business at this “strange time has its challenges”, especially with the cost of goods increasing rapidly and customers spending less.

Gardners rely on energy to make their baked creations and with the rise in the cost of bills, they have seen a “huge increase in monthly outgoings”.

The business’ ingredients and packaging have been consistently rising in price by 10 to 20 percent each week, and one product that used to cost them £18 in 2019 is now priced at a whopping £59.

Despite the changes and challenges, Helen said: “It is a worrying time but we have been going for over 100 years.

“The bakery has been through periods like this many times over. I’m confident we will be able to get through this turbulent time.”