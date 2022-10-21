Back Our Businesses: Northampton’s St Leonards Road business owners remain optimistic despite uncertainty

Last Friday (October 14), Chronicle & Echo visited St Leonards Road to find out how business owners are being impacted by the cost of living crisis.

Having spoken to four businesses along the street, some of which have been there for more than a decade, it is clear to see the lack of certainty – from the Government – about what the future holds is leaving them fearful.

Councillor Emma Roberts, who represents Labour in Delapre & Rushmere, has expressed her support for our Back Our Businesses campaign and came along to speak to the business owners – situated in her ward.

Owner of Alpha Laundry, Kunal Patel, said: “When I look outside I think back to two years ago when I arrived – there was Nationwide, It’s a Gift, Super Sausage and now one by one they’re going."

She said: “Many of these businesses are at the heart of the community – and have their own homes and families too.

“It was so humbling to hear from those we spoke to as even though they are worried and concerned about their future, they remain optimistic, hopeful and very grateful to their loyal customers.

“Running a business on this road, for many, has been a lifetime achievement.”

Cllr Roberts believes “small business owners need certainty and commitment, and the landlords that own their buildings do too”.

After many fancy dress shops have closed down over the past few years due to the rise in cheaper, fake goods online, owner of Dazels, Hazel Harris, says she is trying to be as optimistic as she can.

“We must see more certainty and clarity from the Government and fast,” she said.

The councillor recalls the change she has seen on St Leonards Road, particularly the closure of Nationwide, and would “like to see a new local plan for the street, with the community at the heart of writing it”.

Cllr Roberts said: “What residents and businesses need is this community being protected from overwhelming change.”

Alpha Laundry, which has been situated in St Leonards Road since April 2020, is owned by Kunal Patel.

After trading in St Leonards Road for more than 12 years, Cottonbuds Florist has a loyal customer base. However, Michelle Coleman, the business owner, says “people tend to only buy flowers for special occasions at the moment”.

Despite everything going up in price and his business depending on the use of gas and electricity, he has refrained from upping his prices for the sake of his customers.

Despite seeing his gas and electricity bills skyrocket from £157 to £1,500 overnight when his former companies went bankrupt and they were assigned another company by default, Kunal says they “had no choice but to pay it”.

“I never give up and that’s what’s driving me,” said the business owner. “I don’t want to give up this place and I’m not even considering that, but this crisis is worrying.

“I’m staying positive and resisting the negative mindset. It’s the only thing I can do. We’re all in this together.”

Alpha Laundry has a “fantastic” customer base, some of whom travel between two and four hours to visit Northampton purely for their services.

However, with the competitiveness of laundry businesses, Kunal says he has had to start explaining and justifying his prices, and will “at some point have to address how they have absorbed all costs themselves” up until now.

Unlike Alpha Laundry who owns the property, Dazels Fancy Dress Shop’s energy bills are included in the price they pay to rent – and they are facing just as much uncertainty about whether their rent prices will increase.

Hazel Harris the business owner said: “The increase in stock prices has been a nightmare.

“I ordered stock recently at a certain price and they rang me up to say every costume had increased by three pounds.

“The cost is based on how the dollar compares to the pound, and I questioned whether they had the costumes already in the warehouse before upping the prices – as companies are using the cost of living crisis as an excuse to charge more.”

Although Hazel has successfully run the shop for more than 20 years, she always worries around Halloween time ahead of customers flooding in – and says she experiences the same anticipation every year.

“I love my customers,” she said. “Some of the children who used to shop with me when I first opened have come back to visit as adults.”

Hazel used to run the shop with her husband, who sadly passed away a few years ago, but her family assists her during busy periods – including her daughter, who runs a barber shop just a few doors down.

Also facing challenges and having to make changes to reduce their costs are Cottonbuds Florist and SH Nails.

The florist relies on coolers and fans to preserve the flowers, and the nail salon relies on good lighting to ensure their customers are satisfied – but cutbacks have had to be made for both.

The businesses are not naive to the fact that buying flowers and getting your nails done are luxuries, and their trades will be among the first to suffer with locals pulling in the belt.

Both have loyal customer bases, particularly Cottonbuds Florist which has traded in the street for more than 12 years. However, Michelle Coleman, owner of the florist, says “people tend to only buy flowers for special occasions at the moment”.

On the morning of our visit to St Leonards Road (October 14), Ha Tran, manager at SH Nails, told us they had no customers for the first three hours they were open – which would never have been the case prior to the cost of living crisis taking hold.