Award-winning Northants florist with almost two decades of experience shares what sets her apart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning Northamptonshire florist with almost two decades of experience has shared what she believes sets her apart and makes her business unique.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Moch, who founded florry in January 2018, provides a range of services – including creating beautiful flowers for weddings, enlivening events with floral displays, and sharing her passion through public and private classes.

The florist had always wanted to establish her business since she started working in the industry, but knew the time was right after her son had grown up and she left her former job following shoulder surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire had worked in floristry for 12 years before starting her own venture, which she operates from her home studio in Hartwell. Her twice-yearly courses are run from premises in Northampton.

Claire Moch, who founded florry in January 2018, provides a range of services – including creating beautiful flowers for weddings, enlivening events with floral displays, and sharing her passion through public and private classes.

When asked what she believes her clients like most about her work, Claire told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s the selection of flowers I put together, I use lots of different textures. From feedback, people say they got what they wanted and more. I listen to them.”

One of the pieces of feedback that Claire was most taken aback to receive was from a wedding client. She praised florry as “safe hands” despite the fact that flowers are the one of the only aspects of a wedding that you do not get to see before the big day.

Talking about what sets her apart from others, Claire added: “It’s a creative job and when I’ve worked with fellow florists, they praise me as the creative one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to do classes and show that flair off even more than in regular bouquets. I use different ingredients when I can, and have a good eye for flower placement and what’s pleasing to the eye.”

Claire had worked in floristry for 12 years before starting her own venture, which she operates from her home studio in Hartwell, and her twice-yearly courses are run from Northampton.

Among Claire’s proudest achievements is being asked to present two eco-floristry demonstrations at Tatton Park by the Royal Horticultural Society.

“It was quite early in my business,” she said. “To have that audience, and to be trusted to entertain and educate, was a huge achievement.”

Claire is also proud to have returned to college during the pandemic to study level four floristry. After lots of studying, assignments and exams, she was awarded a level four higher diploma in floristry in early 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, florry was revealed as one of the winners at this year’s Hitched Wedding Awards – which was a “total shock” to Claire.

“It randomly showed up in my email inbox and took a while to sink in,” she continued. “I'm grateful when people give me reviews as it’s not something I ask for. Most people have done it off their backs with no prompting.”

Claire looks forward to continuing to create statement florals for wedding ceremonies throughout 2025 – as well as keeping up her work as a tutor in flower arranging for Adult Learning at Caroline Chisholm School.

For more information on florry, visit the business’ website here.