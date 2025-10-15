Award-winning Northamptonshire entrepreneur will be the only attendee from the UK at upcoming global event

A 24-year-old award-winning entrepreneur will impressively be the only attendee from the UK at an upcoming global summit, which is one of her proudest achievements of the year.

Olivia Krawczyk is the founder of OneKind Creative, a design agency specialising in branding and graphics for purpose-led organisations globally.

The founder, who is from Daventry but runs her business from Vulcan Works in Northampton town centre, relaunched her business in March 2025 after four years of hard work.

Having gone full time with this venture in September 2024, this gave Olivia the opportunity to rebrand her business to reflect and align with her personality and ethos. She now uses her creativity to make a positive impact on the world.

When asked how she would describe the work of OneKind Creative, Olivia previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s a socially conscious design studio using graphic design to make a difference to purpose-driven organisations.”

Among Olivia’s work highlights is designing menstrual education materials that are now used in more than 100 schools across Sub-Saharan African, as well as working with organisations in Africa, Cambodia and the UK.

Olivia also won the ‘StartUp for Good Award’ at the 2025 Midlands StartUp Awards, which recognises businesses making a positive impact on the world.

To add to the success she has seen since relaunching the business just seven months ago, Olivia was recently selected as a Global Changemaker and is soon heading to Cape Town for the Global Youth Summit.

This event is run by Global Changemakers, an international organisation on a mission to support young people in creating positive change towards fairer, more just and sustainable communities.

There are only 50 spaces available worldwide and Olivia is proud to not only have been selected, but be the only participant attending from the UK among the 25 spaces open globally.

The five-day event is a skills-building programme for impactful young leaders working on innovative solutions to community challenges. It will span training, workshops, talks and the chance to connect with people from all over the world.

Olivia was not only chosen for her work with OneKind Creative, but her vision to support menstrual education programmes and connect this with ethical tourism. This is a social enterprise idea she hopes to begin shaping at the summit, while continuing to grow her existing business.

“It feels surreal,” said Olivia. “I can’t believe it. It’ll be really good to meet other like-minded people with similar goals and ideas. This is a huge thing for someone from a tiny village.”

Talking about her social enterprise concept of supporting menstrual education programmes and ethical tourism, Olivia said: “I spent a lot of time backpacking and solo travelling.

“In a lot of cases, tourist volunteering can cause more harm than good when it is done with the wrong intention and not to support local communities.

“I also know a lack of menstrual education is keeping thousands of girls out of school and opportunities. I want to create an organisation that supports ethical travel while giving back to menstrual education.”

After a “crazy” year of success for Olivia, she looks forward to travelling more as she has the luxury of working remotely from anywhere in the world. She is grateful to have that opportunity and build on what she has started.

For more information on OneKind Creative, visit the design agency’s website here.