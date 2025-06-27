Meet the 23-year-old award-winning entrepreneur using creativity to make a positive impact on the world

Meet the 23-year-old award-winning entrepreneur using her creativity to make a positive impact on the world.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Krawczyk is the founder of OneKind Creative, a design agency specialising in branding and graphics for purpose-led organisations globally.

The founder, who is from Daventry but runs her business from Vulcan Works in Northampton town centre, relaunched her business in March 2025 after four years of hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having gone full time with this venture in September 2024, this gave Olivia the opportunity to rebrand her business to reflect and align with her personality and ethos.

Olivia Krawczyk is the founder of OneKind Creative, a design agency specialising in branding and graphics for purpose-led organisations globally.

When asked how she would describe the work of OneKind Creative, Olivia told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s a socially conscious design studio using graphic design to make a difference to purpose-driven organisations.”

Having studied graphic design from as early as GCSE level, Olivia went on a volunteering trip to Uganda at 17 years old and began making leaflets for a charity as a result.

This charity is one of Olivia’s longest-standing clients, and she continues to make a difference with their educational materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coupled with the branding side of things, in which Olivia loves to tell a business’ story and let their personality shine through, this forms the basis of the 23-year-old’s work.

Olivia and OneKind Creative recently won the ‘StartUp for Good Award’ at the 2025 Midlands StartUp Awards, which recognises businesses making a positive impact on the world.

Among Olivia’s work highlights is designing menstrual education materials that are now used in more than 100 schools across Sub-Saharan African, as well as working with organisations in Africa, Cambodia and the UK.

“Illustrating and designing an educational book on sex education and menstrual hygiene might not be the prettiest or flashest, but it is the reason so many girls are being kept in school,” said Olivia. “It’s really special.”

Olivia recently won the ‘StartUp for Good Award’ at the 2025 Midlands StartUp Awards, which recognises businesses making a positive impact on the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OneKind Creative was the only business from Northamptonshire to win, with entries across the East and West Midlands. She is now through to the national final in September.

“It means so much,” said Olivia. “Having an impact on the world is OneKind Creative’s core mission. It’s amazing and tells me I’m on the right track.

“At just 23, I’m also on a mission to show other young people that there are alternative paths out there. I didn’t go to university and instead, I’ve spent the last few years solo travelling while building my business.

“I’m incredibly proud to be from Northamptonshire, and my upbringing and roots here have played a huge part in this achievement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia is passionate about sharing that you do not have to go to university if you are prepared to make your own opportunities, and strongly encourages others to build a strong portfolio of work.

To reach the national final is “incredible” in Olivia’s eyes, as any award enhances the credibility of her work. With the type of purpose-driven organisations and individuals she hopes to reach, she believes this will give her a much-needed boost.

As people tend to know Olivia by her own name, she hopes this will give OneKind Creative the platform she has worked hard to create.

For more information on OneKind Creative, visit the design agency’s website here.