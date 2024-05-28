Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A business owner has criticised a busy petrol station in Northampton following reports of contaminated fuel at the site.

An investigation was sparked last week following reports of contaminated fuel at the Tesco Esso Express in Wellingborough Road.

At the time, an Esso spokesman said the firm takes incidents of suspected fuel quality issues ‘very seriously’.

The spokesman said: “We are currently investigating concerns reported at Abington Express service station and the impact that may have had on customers. Sales from the potentially affected pumps have been halted. Customers who may have been affected should contact Esso Customer Care on 0207 136 1798.”

Ramzi Mansoor standing outside the Tesco Esso Express garage in Wellingborough Road

Ramzi Mansoor, owner of Alps Driving School, is believed to be one of potentially hundreds in the town affected by the incident.

Mr Mansoor says one of his 29 instructors filled up at the site on Friday, May 17 and has had trouble with his car ever since, leaving him with a £2,000 bill and more than £2,000 in loss of earnings.

The 38-year-old boss said: “The car wasn’t working for two weeks. We didn’t know what happened. Multiple garages didn’t know what the issue was.

"White smoke started to come out of the car, so the guy tested the fuel and realised it wasn’t petrol in the car it was diesel.

"I was going to have a big conflict with my instructor until I was told about the news in the Chronicle and Echo. This is when we realised it wasn’t the instructor or the garage’s fault. He didn’t put the wrong fuel in.

"We have now drained the car and it’s fine now. But all the stress, anxiety and time wasting that I have had. It’s been a nightmare. It’s a lot of money. You would never imagine that a big brand petrol station will make such a mistake.”

Ramzi is now lodging a claim with Esso but wants the fuel giants to contact motorists who may have been affected instead.

He said: "We want to know how this happened. A big brand like this, they should have contacted all the drivers that have used the middle section of the forecourt and make sure the problem doesn’t escalate.

“We had to investigate this ourselves. If they contacted people earlier we wouldn’t have had the hassle of going from garage to garage trying to diagnose the problem.”

Labour councillor Enam Haque (Castle ward) was the one who told Ramzi about the reports of contaminated fuel in Chron and Echo.

Councillor Haque said: “A company like Esso, it’s a big brand, they should be more proactive than reactive. Even now they’re telling people to contact head office, that’s not the way people expect from a company like Esso. I urge they put it right and this doesn’t happen again.”