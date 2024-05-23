Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched into potentially contaminated fuel at a busy petrol station in Northampton.

Reports have been made across social media today (Thursday, May 23) that unleaded petrol at Tesco Esso Express in Wellingborough Road is potentially contaminated with diesel.

One motorist said: “If you have filled your car up with petrol in Tesco garage on the Wellingborough Road since Friday (May 17) and you used one of the middle pumps, then stop driving your car now before you cause any more damage. It has the wrong fuel in it. Cost me a fortune to get it sorted out. I thought it was my fault but I’ve just been to the garage and they have admitted it.”

Another said: “My daughter filled up with unleaded and her car wouldn’t start. AA came out and said it was dodgy petrol. She had to have the tank emptied and cleaned for £250. She went to the Tesco petrol station and they said the wrong petrol had been put in the tanks and gave her information for customer service and took her details.”

Tesco Esso Express petrol station could have contaminated fuel, according to multiple reports

Another added: “My car has not worked since I filled it with unleaded on Friday and it’s been towed to the garage today. AA had to rescue me on Friday.”

An Esso spokesman confirmed an investigation has been launched.