All seven Northamptonshire Wilko stores NOT on the list of closures
Joint administrators for Wilko have confirmed 52 stores across the country will close – but all seven Northamptonshire stores are not on the list.Today (Wednesday), administrators have entered into an agreement to provide B&M with the option to acquire up to 51 properties – which includes the Northamptonshire ones – after the administration trading period concludes at those sites.Wilko has seven stores in Northamptonshire: Gold Street - Northampton, Riverside, Weston Favell, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby and Rushden.In a statement from the joint administrator, they have confirmed the remaining 52 stores do not form part of any ongoing interest in the Wilko store portfolio.
One of those closing locally is the Banbury store in Bridge Street. The closures will mean 1,016 staff redundancies, with a further 299 redundancies at the two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport.The statement added: “We continue to explore all interest in the remainder of the business and are actively working with potential buyers.”