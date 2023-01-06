‘A real buzz’ during first two months for Northamptonshire’s newest food and drink pop up

It has been two months since Northamptonshire’s newest collaborative pop up space for food and drink vendors opened its doors – and the co-founder says there has been “a real buzz”.

The Pop Up Place, located in the former Muddled Lime HQ in High Street, Long Buckby, has become the home to all kinds of offerings – including Pan-Asian delights, tacos, Caribbean food, desserts, cocktails, and Sicilian coffee.

The Pop Up Place is the brainchild of two businesses, Muddled Lime by Jay Adams and his partner Chloe’s business, Pop Up Planners.

The Pop Up Place, located in High Street, Long Buckby.

Jay said: “It has been a challenge for the community to get their heads around having so many things now on offer on their doorstep, but there is a real excitement around the concept.

“It’s going great considering the tough times with rising energy costs, but I believe a collaborative way of working is going to be key in overcoming the challenges.”

The village has particularly warmed to Simply Sicily, described by Jay as “mobile coffee masters”.

The business, which operates from a vintage trike, was set up almost two years ago by Sam Di Pane – who decided he wanted to move away from the corporate working world after 25 years.

El Jefe’s Taco Thursdays have “gone down a storm”.

“Everyone has loved having a cafe and a place to sit with drinks in the village again,” said Jay.

He also says El Jefe’s Taco Thursdays and June Plum’s Caribbean Nights on Fridays have “gone down a storm”.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo ahead of the launch in November, Jay said: “Our mission is to collaborate with local businesses as much as possible.

“Where things used to be very competitive, people now understand the value of shouting about what others have to offer.”

The Pop Up Place will be hosting an event on Valentine’s Day called ‘pudding club’, with the owner of both The Pizza Hole and The Cake Hole in Northampton.

Launching in February, the venue will also be welcoming a vendor selling Yorkshire Pudding wraps every Sunday, and craft lagers will also be available to purchase.