Collaborative pop up space for food and drink vendors opening in Northamptonshire next week

A collaborative pop up space for food and drink vendors is opening next Wednesday (November 9) in Northamptonshire.

The Pop Up Place, located in the former Muddled Lime HQ in High Street, Long Buckby, will be home to all kinds of offerings – including Pan-Asian delights, tacos, Caribbean food, desserts, cocktails, and Sicilian coffee.

The Pop Up Place is the brainchild of two businesses, Muddled Lime by Jay Adams and his partner Chloe’s business, Pop Up Planners.

Jay said: “Our mission is to collaborate with local businesses as much as possible. Where things used to be very competitive, people now understand the value of shouting about what others have to offer. It’ll be good for the Long Buckby community to have these businesses on their doorstep, as they would usually have to go out of their way to find them.”

Some of the businesses that visitors can expect to find at the venue include resident caterer Nomnow, El Jefe Tacos, June Plum and Brooklyn Brownie Co., which The Pop Up Place hopes will bring buzz back into “the beautiful venue” and “give people what they truly want”.

“Talented resident chef” Niah from Nomnow will be at The Pop Up Place every Wednesday and various weekends, as well as Right in The Yorkie Pud offering roast dinner Yorkshire pudding wraps every Sunday.

Another of the vendors will be Simply Sicily, described by Jay as “mobile coffee masters”. The business, which operates from a vintage trike, was set up around 20 months ago by Sam Di Pane – who decided he wanted to move away from the corporate working world after 25 years.

The Pop Up Place is excited to welcome the team from Brooklyn Brownie Co. to the venue.

Sam’s parents are both Italian chefs with restaurants and he had served coffees since the age of eight. After leaving his job, he knew he wanted to venture down the hospitality route and had a passion for coffee.

After investing in his custom made vintage trike, Sam set up in his front garden ahead of landing any pitches and had a “brilliant response” from the Boughton community where he lived.

Simply Sicily then went on to land pitches in Hardingstone and Boughton village parks through the power of social media, and has also done pop up events and food and drink festivals.

“It’s nice to know I’ll be indoors this winter,” said Sam. “I hope to bring a rustic, cool cafe to the Long Buckby community. There’s no real cafe in the village, only a bakery and sandwich shop, and I wanted to change that. Whether it’s a group of mums who have just finished the school run or an elderly resident, I want them to pay us a visit.”

Jay described the mobile coffee shop as “great at what they do” and a “much-needed coffee house that people have missed, with beautiful and traditional products”.

Simply Sicily will open on The Pop Up Place’s launch day, and will then operate from 8.30am until 3.45pm every Wednesday to Friday, and 9am until 2pm on Saturdays.

