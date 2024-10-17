50 years of Favell: ‘I grew up visiting the shopping centre and it holds a special place in people’s memories’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having grown up visiting Weston Favell Shopping Centre, covering the upcoming 50th anniversary celebrations has highlighted that it holds a special place in many people’s memories.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though I may not have even visited for half the time the centre has been open in Northampton, I have still seen many notable and positive changes over the past two decades.

Not only does it play a vital role in the community for shoppers, businesses, organisations and charities alike, but it is a modern and clean space that has moved with the times to meet the evolving needs of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With relatives who used to live just a five minute drive from the shopping centre, it was a Sunday ritual to go to Weston Favell for lunch on a Sunday after we had paid them a visit.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a big birthday bash on October 29. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

We would grab a bite to eat first before having a mooch in the shops, especially the big name Tesco, New Look, Wilko’s, Savers and Poundland stores, just to name a few.

In my earliest years, I recall eagerly running to the small children’s ride outside Peacocks and would sit outside with a parent while the other was in a shop. As the years went by, it evolved from that to browsing the stationery aisles in Wilko – something I would not pass up on.

The shopping centre team goes all out to celebrate different times of the year, but it was Christmas that I saw as most special at Weston Favell. I always enjoyed perusing the festive displays and Santa’s grotto, and it is nice to see that has remained consistent over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is clear that the Tesco store is one of the biggest draws for shoppers, but they stay for the variety of other businesses and facilities on offer. Though Weston Favell was not my local library growing up, I know this was – and still is – such an important feature.

Having recently shared 50 retro pictures to celebrate the five-decade milestone, it was heartening to see more than 100 social media comments from visitors sharing their fond memories from over the years.

With a mix of long-standing stalwarts and new additions, a shopping centre with no available units is almost unheard of in 2024. This is something the team should be very proud of, and it is important the community continues to support for this to continue.

It would be great to see the Northampton community get behind Weston Favell Shopping Centre this month, but especially on October 29 for the big birthday bash.

The original Wombles will be returning 50 years on from when they first opened the centre, and you can take a trip down memory lane with their exhibition of nostalgic photos and interviews. The exhibition is already available to visit, and will continue until the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having recently shared 50 retro pictures to celebrate the five-decade milestone, it was heartening to see more than 100 social media comments from visitors sharing their fond memories from over the years.

The 50th anniversary exhibition is available to visit until the end of November.

There are plenty of new memories to continue being made, and it is more important than ever to continue supporting what Northampton has to offer.

The Chronicle & Echo is working with Weston Favell Shopping Centre until the end of October to mark the celebration. If you would like to share your memories and pictures, email [email protected].