20 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Northampton rated four or five stars for food hygiene in April 2025

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

A number of eateries have also been rated three stars and below in Northampton during the month of April. Read more here.

Below are the 20 Northampton cafes, takeaways and restaurants that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the month of April based on inspections completed in February, March or April – and one from January.

1 . Food hygiene ratings published in April 2025 Eateries in Northampton rated four or five stars for food hygiene in April 2025... Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . Hearty Cuisine at @ The Recreation Ground and DG Taylors at N&D Indoor Bowls association The eateries in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, were both rated five stars after inspections on March 31. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . La Creme Cafe & Bistro The cafe in Wellingborough Road was inspected on March 26 and rated as five stars. Photo: Facebook/La Creme Cafe & Bistro Photo Sales