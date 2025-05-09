20 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Northampton rated four or five stars for food hygiene in April 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th May 2025, 14:26 BST
More than a dozen cafes, takeaways and restaurants in Northampton have been awarded the top two food hygiene ratings during the month of April.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

A number of eateries have also been rated three stars and below in Northampton during the month of April. Read more here.

Below are the 20 Northampton cafes, takeaways and restaurants that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the month of April based on inspections completed in February, March or April – and one from January.

Eateries in Northampton rated four or five stars for food hygiene in April 2025...

1. Food hygiene ratings published in April 2025

Eateries in Northampton rated four or five stars for food hygiene in April 2025... Photo: Various

The eateries in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, were both rated five stars after inspections on March 31.

2. Hearty Cuisine at @ The Recreation Ground and DG Taylors at N&D Indoor Bowls association

The eateries in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, were both rated five stars after inspections on March 31. Photo: Google

The cafe in Wellingborough Road was inspected on March 26 and rated as five stars.

3. La Creme Cafe & Bistro

The cafe in Wellingborough Road was inspected on March 26 and rated as five stars. Photo: Facebook/La Creme Cafe & Bistro

The Wellingborough Road restaurant was rated five out of five after an inspection on March 25.

4. Mewar Haveli Fine Dining (Mem Saab)

The Wellingborough Road restaurant was rated five out of five after an inspection on March 25. Photo: Google

