16 Northampton eateries rated three stars of below for food hygiene in April 2025 - including a ZERO star rating

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Below are the 16 West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of April, based on inspections completed in January, February and March.

1 . Three star or below food hygiene ratings in Northampton and beyond in April 2025 More than a dozen eateries were rated three or below by the FSA... Photo: FSA Photo Sales

2 . China Cottage The takeaway in Weedon Road, St James was rated three star after an inspection on February 27. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Lee's Express The takeaway in Staveley Way, Brixworth was inspected on February 27 and given a one star rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales