17 cafes, takeaways and restaurants in Northampton and beyond awarded top food hygiene rating in March 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:12 BST
More than a dozen cafes, takeaways and restaurants in Northampton and beyond have been awarded the top food hygiene ratings during the month of March.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

A number of eateries have also been rated three stars and below in Northampton during the month of March. Read more here.

Below are the 17 West Northamptonshire cafes, takeaways and restaurants that were rated five stars in reports published during the month of March based on inspections completed in February or March – and one from October last year.

Five is the highest hygiene rating awarded by food inspectors for cleanliness.

1. Five star food hygiene ratings in March 2025

Five is the highest hygiene rating awarded by food inspectors for cleanliness. Photo: -

Photo Sales
The takeaway in Weedon Road was inspected on February 26 and was given a five star rating.

2. Burger Boys

The takeaway in Weedon Road was inspected on February 26 and was given a five star rating. Photo: Burger Boys

Photo Sales
Family-run gourmet burger business in Octagon Way, Weston Favell was inspected on March 13, after opening at the end of 2024. The business was awarded the top food hygiene rating.

3. 5 Akhis

Family-run gourmet burger business in Octagon Way, Weston Favell was inspected on March 13, after opening at the end of 2024. The business was awarded the top food hygiene rating. Photo: 5 Akhis

Photo Sales
The cafe in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, which offers provision to young adults with SEND, achieved the five star rating following an inspection on March 5.

4. The Place to Bee

The cafe in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, which offers provision to young adults with SEND, achieved the five star rating following an inspection on March 5. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonFood Standards AgencyWest Northamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice