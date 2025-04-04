17 cafes, takeaways and restaurants in Northampton and beyond awarded top food hygiene rating in March 2025

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

A number of eateries have also been rated three stars and below in Northampton during the month of March. Read more here.

Below are the 17 West Northamptonshire cafes, takeaways and restaurants that were rated five stars in reports published during the month of March based on inspections completed in February or March – and one from October last year.

Burger Boys The takeaway in Weedon Road was inspected on February 26 and was given a five star rating.

5 Akhis Family-run gourmet burger business in Octagon Way, Weston Favell was inspected on March 13, after opening at the end of 2024. The business was awarded the top food hygiene rating.