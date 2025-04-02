The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Below are the eight West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of March, based on inspections completed in January and February.

1 . Food hygiene ratings March 2025 Eateries in West Northamptonshire rated three stars or below for food hygiene in March 2025...

2 . Andrew's Takeaway The takeaway in Coppice Drive, Parklands was inspected on January 27 and rated three stars.

3 . Indian Chef The takeaway in Station Road, Woodford Halse was rated three stars after an inspection on January 29.