Eight West Northamptonshire takeaways and other eateries rated three stars or below for food hygiene in March 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 14:04 BST
Eight eateries in Northampton and beyond have been rated three stars of below for food hygiene in March 2025.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Below are the eight West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of March, based on inspections completed in January and February.

Eateries in West Northamptonshire rated three stars or below for food hygiene in March 2025...

1. Food hygiene ratings March 2025

Eateries in West Northamptonshire rated three stars or below for food hygiene in March 2025... Photo: Various

Photo Sales
The takeaway in Coppice Drive, Parklands was inspected on January 27 and rated three stars.

2. Andrew's Takeaway

The takeaway in Coppice Drive, Parklands was inspected on January 27 and rated three stars. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The takeaway in Station Road, Woodford Halse was rated three stars after an inspection on January 29.

3. Indian Chef

The takeaway in Station Road, Woodford Halse was rated three stars after an inspection on January 29. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The village pub was given a two-star rating after an inspection on January 30.

4. The Sun Inn, Kislingbury

The village pub was given a two-star rating after an inspection on January 30. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonWest NorthamptonshireFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice