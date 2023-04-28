15 independent businesses to visit in St Giles’ Street, at the heart of Northampton town centre’s Cultural Quarter
Just this week another business relocated to the street
Northampton is home to a variety of independent businesses that deserve to be championed.
At the heart of the town’s Cultural Quarter lies St Giles’ Street, a thriving hub for local and independent businesses.
Spanning from a bakery, cafes and a coffeehouse, to a florist, clothing shops and a mouth-watering cheese deli, there truly is something for everyone.
During the past week alone, the co-owner of Vintage Guru spoke out about just how much is on offer in the town centre and St Giles’ Street had a long-standing business of 18 years relocate there.
Here are 15 independent businesses to check out the next time you visit St Giles’ Street…