15 independent businesses to visit in St Giles’ Street, at the heart of Northampton town centre’s Cultural Quarter

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

Northampton is home to a variety of independent businesses that deserve to be championed.

At the heart of the town’s Cultural Quarter lies St Giles’ Street, a thriving hub for local and independent businesses.

Spanning from a bakery, cafes and a coffeehouse, to a florist, clothing shops and a mouth-watering cheese deli, there truly is something for everyone.

During the past week alone, the co-owner of Vintage Guru spoke out about just how much is on offer in the town centre and St Giles’ Street had a long-standing business of 18 years relocate there.

Here are 15 independent businesses to check out the next time you visit St Giles’ Street…

1. 15 independent businesses to check out the next time you visit St Giles’ Street

Just this week another long-standing business relocated to the street. Photo: National World

Having opened in September last year, it did not take long for Butterwick Bakery to become the go-to place for sweet treats in the town centre. Queues snaked around the building during the opening weekend and the popularity has remained ever since.

2. Butterwick Bakery

Having opened in September last year, it did not take long for Butterwick Bakery to become the go-to place for sweet treats in the town centre. Queues snaked around the building during the opening weekend and the popularity has remained ever since. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Founded by Julie Teckman and Matthew Lewis in August 2018, Vintage Guru has established itself as an eclectic emporium for vintage and new gifts, homeware, clothes, accessories and a huge collection of vinyl records.

3. Vintage Guru

Founded by Julie Teckman and Matthew Lewis in August 2018, Vintage Guru has established itself as an eclectic emporium for vintage and new gifts, homeware, clothes, accessories and a huge collection of vinyl records. Photo: Vintage Guru

Thanks to two passionate pub landlords, Lawrence’s Coffeehouse made a big return to the town centre in February. The coffee shop traded for decades before it closed in 2017, and customers and nearby businesses alike have been pleased to see it return.

4. Lawrence’s Coffeehouse

Thanks to two passionate pub landlords, Lawrence’s Coffeehouse made a big return to the town centre in February. The coffee shop traded for decades before it closed in 2017, and customers and nearby businesses alike have been pleased to see it return. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

