A long-standing health and wellness store has relocated to a thriving town centre street for independent businesses.

Eden Wellness has been in Northampton for 18 years and opened in its new location, 57 St Giles’ Street, this week.

Having first opened in the Grosvenor Centre before moving to the Drapery eight years ago, owner Carol Faulkner looks forward to the shop’s journey in its new location.

Health and wellbeing store Eden Wellness has relocated to 57 St Giles' Street.

Through offering supplements and advice on health and wellbeing, the shop has developed a loyal customer base over the almost two decades it has been open.

Eden Wellness’ launch event was held on Tuesday (April 25) and it has received a warm welcome from surrounding traders.

Carol had plans to leave Northampton for Olney, as she resides in Bedford, until she came across the “beautiful unit” in St Giles’ Street.

She said: “My customers in Northampton are amazing and I didn’t want to let them down.

The opening was held on Tuesday (April 25).

“The most important thing is supporting them in staying well.

“I want to encourage people to take their health into their own hands, to live a long happy life.”

As many of Carol’s customers frequently visit the shops and cafes on St Giles’ Street, the new location has already proved popular.

“What people need to realise is that knowledge is power,” said Carol. “Everyone needs to understand what they are taking and why.

Business owner Carol Faulkner, pictured left.

“Education starts from a very young age, when you need to learn to understand and read labels.”

Carol believes the town was in need of an independent health food shop, which is why it has been received so well.

Customers have described the store as “helpful, calm and stripped back” – as well as a place where you find things you would not be able to elsewhere.

As the world of supplements is a “minefield” and it proves very easy to “go online and buy the wrong things”, Carol is always happy to provide visitors with advice.

Eden Wellness, which is currently open six days a week, will soon have a therapy room – which can be rented out when Carol is not using it.