Youth Leadership Scheme announced by Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs

NAYC (Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs) are pleased to announce their NEW Leadership Scheme for young people in Year 9, 10 and 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting in October 2025, NAYC are offering two different courses for young people from Northamptonshire, allowing them to gain confidence and team building skills alongside qualifications in different areas.

The scheme will have 2 levels:-

Emerging Leaders BRONZE Level for Year 9 students. (School Year 2025/26)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Leaders working together to learn team building and communication skills

This is a 4 part programme to learn more about Leadership in a FUN environment.

We run our Emerging Leaders BRONZE Training in 1 year.

Our 1st session is on October 4th (9am - 5pm) at King's Park where we will do lots of Team Building and Confidence Skills as well as get to know the Young People. Packed Lunches will be required.

Our 2nd session will be on January 10th (9am - 5pm) at King's Park where we will start to look deeper into Leadership skills and helping in the Community. During this session the young people will be involved in a community project (details tbc). Packed Lunches will be required.

The 3rd part is a weekend , 20-22nd March 2026 at our outdoor residential centre, Pioneer Centre where we provide all activities, meals and accommodation, and long-distance transport. During this weekend there will be challenging activities to get involved in for example in the past we have done Canoeing, Zip Wire and more alongside some more Leadership workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lastly our 4th part is just for FUN, with a Graduation Party on July 10th 2026 at our King's Park site with overnight accommodation and meals included.

These action-packed sessions provide a fantastic opportunity to join with others and learn new skills, discover your potential as a young leader and experience challenging activities that will give you greater confidence and ability as well as having a great time.

There are a limited number of places on the programme and to complete the BRONZE section young people will need to attend ALL dates.

Our Residential centres provide a superb range of activities including High Ropes, Abseiling, Zip-wire, Challenge Course, Go-Karting, Water Sports, Orienteering, Campfire, Archery and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emerging Leaders SILVER Level for Year 10 & 11 students (School Year 2025/26)

This is a 4 part programme to learn more about Leadership and Mentoring in a FUN environment.

Our 1st session is on 4th October (9am - 5pm) at King's Park where we will do lots of Team Building and Confidence Skills as well as get to know the other Young People on the programme. We will also introduce them to the ASDAN Leadership & Peer Mentoring qualifications they can gain from the programme. Packed Lunches will be required.

Our 2nd session will be on 10th January (9am - 5pm) at King's Park where we will start to look deeper into Leadership skills and helping in the Community. During this session the young people will be involved in a community project (details tbc) and there will be opportunities to work with our Emerging Leaders BRONZE group to gain evidence for their ASDAN qualification. Packed Lunches will be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3rd part is a weekend, 20-22nd March 2026 at our outdoor residential centre, Pioneer Centre, where we provide all activities, meals and accommodation, and long-distance transport. During this weekend there will be challenging activities to get involved in for example in the past we have done Zip Wire, Abseiling and more alongside some more Leadership workshops. Again, there will be opportunities to work with our Emerging Leaders BRONZE group to gain evidence for their ASDAN qualification.

Lastly our 4th part is just for FUN, with a Graduation Party on 10th July 2026, at our King's Park site with overnight accommodation and meals included.

Throughout the year there will be opportunities for the young person to work directly with a NAYC Youth Development Coordinator to develop their skills in delivering and running activities at their own youth group.

The regular action-packed sessions with NAYC provide a fantastic opportunity to join with others and learn new skills, discover your potential as a young leader and experience challenging activities that will give you greater confidence and ability as well as gaining a recognised qualification and having a great time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a limited number of places on the programme and to complete the SILVER section young people will need to attend ALL dates.

For more information about these courses or how we can support youth provisions in the county please check out our website at www.nayc.org