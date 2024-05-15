WI Summer Coffee Morning

Focusing on the WI Campaign, Clean Rivers for People and Wildlife.

Molly Simpson of The Nene River Valley Trust will be joining us to tell us about her work, This will fit in with the WI Campaign on River Action. All welcome for coffee, cake and chat, £3. WI House, 71 Park View, Moulton, Northampton NN3 7UZ (01604 646055 [email protected]) No need to book, just turn up