Walking 44miles and abseiling 418ft in aid of the Northampton Saints Foundation
This challenge was insipred by Heledd's experiences volunteering at the foundation during her university placement year. During this time, she worked as an education officer delivering their values program which uses the values of sport to teach young people important life skills.
The Northampton Saints Foundation is a charity which uses sport to Insipire, Support and Educate young people with the hope of allowing them to reach their potential. In the last year alone, the foundations education programmes have supported nearly 7,000 young people accross 37 different settings including primary, secondary, SEND schools and Pupil Referral Units.
"My time on placement at the Northampton Saints Foundation honestly changed my life. Being able to see first hand how educators can change young peoples lives really ispired me. I enjoyed it so much that I have now secured a job teaching in one of the schools I worked at in September!".
To be able to continue their life changing work, the foundation need to fundraise over half a million pounds a year. Heledd is hoping that taking on this challenge will be able to contribute a small portion to this.
Every donation really makes a difference:
- £3.50 could pay for a healthy lunch for a student
- £7.50 could pay for a sports activity for a student to support their physical & mental health
- £25 could pay for workbooks for 10 students
- £250 could pay for an enriching activity for an Engage hub for a week
- £1000 could support 1 student through an entire year programme at the Foundation
