Bake Off judge Prue Leith has confirmed a show in Northampton as part of her first ever live tour in 2023.

Dame Prue embarks on her 34-date tour on February 1 finishing at the London Palladium on April 6.

The octogenarian restauranteur, chef, caterer, TV presenter/broadcaster, journalist, cookery writer and novelist will appear on the Royal & Derngate stage in her Nothing In Moderation show on February 8. Tickets go on sale on Thursday (September 29) from mickperrin.com.

Nothing is off the menu in this frank, revealing and very funny all-new show. Prue will share a myriad of fascinating anecdotes about her life: taking audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great

British Bake Off judge; feeding the rich and famous, cooking for Royalty and even poisoning her clients — all told for the very first time.

In the second half she will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to Prue from the audience, that they’ve always wanted to ask, making the show a unique night to remember.

Prue Leith says: “I’ve never done a stage show before and at 82 I’m probably nuts to try it, but it’s huge fun, makes the audience laugh and lets me rant away about the restaurant trade, publishers, TV and writing, and sing the praises of food, love and life.”

Baking guru Dame Prue Leith is a judge on the world’s biggest baking TV show The Great British Bake Off, quickly becoming a firm favourite with audiences when she joined the show alongside Paul Hollywood in 2017.

Before Bake Off, Prue enjoyed great success in her career as a restaurateur, chef, writer and journalist. In the 1960s and 70s, Prue ran her own catering business and then set up Leith’s Food and Wine – which trains professional cooks and amateur chefs.