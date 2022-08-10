Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton’s premier comedy club returns to Royal & Derngate theatre next month.

The hugely popular Screaming Blue Murder club features a number of rising stars at three events in the Derngate’s Intimate Underground performance space in September, another in October and one in November.

The club, which boasts it has been “brings you the comedy stars of tomorrow, today, since 1988” opens on September 3 with compère Dan Evans joined by Stephen Bailey, Stephanie Laing and Sid Singh.

Sid Singh, Stephen Bailey and Stephanie Laing headline next month's Screaming Blue Murder comedy club bill at Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre

Stephen Bailey is a proud northern, working class, gay man whose indecorous brand of gossipy humour makes him a sought-after talent.

His credits include co-host on BBC shows Date or Drop alongside Amanda Holden, Would I Lie To You, Richard Osman's House of Games and Strictly: It Takes Two.

Stephanie Laing is best described as "goofy and peculiar” with material that is a mix of silliness, filth and unusual observations, underpinned by a disarming honesty which makes her seem charmingly vulnerable.

Sid Singh, an American comedian and writer living in London, saw his debut album Amazing (Probably) open at No 3 on iTunes comedy charts.

Tickets priced at £17 plus the usual fees can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or online at royalandderngate.co.uk.

The season continues on September 17 with a line-up featuring Adam Bloom, Naomi Cooper and Robert White — and on September 24 with Russell Hicks, Kate Lucas and Raj Poojara.