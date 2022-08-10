Northamptonshire ‘superstar’ DJ to hold another 12-hour livestream for dementia charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire DJ is holding another 12-hour livestream for a dementia charity, after the success of his previous one last June.

60s music lover Tony Kent, from Daventry, launched Around Sounds in July 2018 and now has listeners around the world.

This year’s broadcast will take place from 8am until 10pm on October 1, and all eight of the Around Sounds presenters will be taking part.

Tony Kent, who founded Around Sounds in 2018, has chosen to donate the money raised by this year's livestream to Dementia UK - after watching his wife's father experience it.

Tony said: “I’ve chosen Dementia UK because my wife’s father suffered from it, and it was really horrible to watch a person go through - especially family.

“Thousands of people experience it everyday, and more knowledge about what goes on will definitely help.”

Last year’s event, which took place in June, raised around £6,000 for three charities, and Tony says he would be “ecstatic” if they could reach and exceed that.

“Our presenters will give it a good go,” said Tony.

Around Sounds, which has a global social media following of around three million and averages 11,000 to 17,000 listeners a month, recently moved from live streaming on Facebook to their website.

Though it may have taken a while for their listeners to move over to the new platform, their numbers are growing.

The charity stream will take on a different form this year, with Tony hoping to encourage businesses to get on board.

For £25, businesses will be mentioned on the broadcast throughout the day and for £50, they will be mentioned and have their branding in the background of the stream - with the money going to the great cause.

With just under two months to go, three businesses have already signed up.

A band from Scotland will also play live, which is part of Around Sounds’ future plan to give more opportunities to groups.

When one band streamed on their channel around 18 months ago, they tripled the usual number of people visiting their website.