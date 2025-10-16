The Puppini Sisters Announce 20th anniversary album and tour — Corby’s Cube to host a night of swing and sparkle

The Puppini Sisters have embodied vintage glamour and vocal brilliance, winning over fans from Michael Bublé and Cyndi Lauper to Robbie Williams and even King Charles.

Close harmonies, corsets, and clever covers — for twenty years, The Puppini Sisters have embodied vintage glamour and vocal brilliance, winning over fans from Michael Bublé and Cyndi Lauper to Robbie Williams and even King Charles. Now, the iconic trio are marking two dazzling decades in style, with a new album The Birthday Party (out 27th March 2026) and a celebratory UK run, The Birthday Tour, which arrives at Corby Cube on 7th May.

Formed in 2004 by Bologna-born Marcella Puppini at London’s Trinity College of Music, the group quickly made their mark with their debut Betcha Bottom Dollar. Released just a year later, the record reimagined classics like “Mr Sandman” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” alongside inspired takes on Blondie’s “Heart of Glass”, Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”, and The Smiths’ “Panic”. The album soared into the UK Top 20 and spent almost a year on the Billboard charts, helping to usher vintage swing and burlesque style back into the mainstream.

Since then, The Puppini Sisters have toured the globe, performing everywhere from jazz clubs to festival stages, dressed in their trademark fabulous frocks and armed with their signature mix of sass and sophistication.

For this landmark anniversary, founding members Marcella Puppini and Kate Mullins have reunited with Rosanna Schura, an early Puppini Sister returning for the occasion. “We’re like the Sugababes, getting Mutya back!” jokes Puppini. “There hasn’t been a bust-up — it’s just about timing and projects. Rosanna is our original redhead.”

The Birthday Party, the trio’s seventh studio album, will blend brand-new original songs with long-awaited covers — musical gems they’ve saved for this milestone year. The record features their live band — Martin Kolarides (guitar), Henrik Jensen (double bass), and Peter Ibbetson (drums) — who will join them on tour.

When The Birthday Tour rolls into Corby, audiences can expect an evening of stunning harmonies, glamorous swing, and tongue-in-cheek charm — a glittering showcase of the vocal fireworks and vintage flair that have made The Puppini Sisters beloved across the world.

With The Birthday Tour, The Puppini Sisters raise a glass to two decades of wit, wonder, and close-harmony brilliance — proof that true style, like swing itself, never goes out of fashion.

The Birthday Tour 2026

1 May – London Union Chapel

7 May – Corby Cube

8 May – Manchester St Peter’s

9 May – Gloucester Guildhall

10 May – Birmingham Glee Club

14 May – Leeds Glee Club

15 May – Gateshead The Glasshouse

16 May – Edinburgh Pleasance Theatre

17 May – Glasgow Glee Club

20 May – Brighton Komedia

21 May – Wimbourne Tivoli

23 May – Frome Cheese & Grain

24 May – Cardiff Glee Club

For tickets and to pre-order the new album, visit thepuppinisisters.com.