The Long Road Festival 2025 unveils first wave of artists with Midland and Drake Milligan headlining

The Long Road Festival is gearing up for its biggest year yet, announcing its first wave of artists for the highly anticipated 2025 edition.

Set to take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 22-24) at Stanford Hall, Leicestershire, the festival will feature headliners Midland and Drake Milligan, alongside an impressive roster of acts spanning Country, Americana, Roots, and Folk.

This year's festival will welcome a stellar mix of international and homegrown talent, including BRIT, Mercury Prize, and GRAMMY nominee Seasick Steve, GRAMMY-winning artist Fantastic Negrito, Australian ARIA & Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden, and RIAA Class of 2024 artist Alana Springsteen. Other names confirmed for the weekend include Larry Fleet, Charles Wesley Godwin, Evan Honer, Ashley Monroe, Fancy Hagood, and a European summer exclusive performance from Chuck Ragan.

Speaking with festival co-founder Baylen Leonard on Absolute Radio Country, Midland frontman Mark Wystrach shared his excitement: "Getting to play our first [UK] outdoor festival in a beautiful setting, and getting to be headliners is gonna be amazing."

Expanded Stages and Experiences

For 2025, The Long Road is introducing even more live music across six stages. In addition to the main performances, festival-goers can experience songwriter rounds, meet-and-greet opportunities, and afterparties hosted by partners Loose Music, Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer, and new collaborator Snakefarm Records.

This year also brings several exciting new features, including an exclusive Friday opening of the Rhinestone Stage for weekend ticket holders, an expanded Live-In Vehicle campsite opening from Thursday, and the introduction of a brand-new sixth stage – a dedicated line-dancing venue featuring intimate performances, artist conversations, and interactive events.

Beyond the music, The Long Road continues to celebrate country culture with American BBQ, craft beers, line dancing sessions, campfires, classic car and bike shows, a vintage funfair, and family-friendly activities.

The Long Road Festival 2025

Tickets and Accommodation OptionsWeekend, Camping, Day, Kids, and VIP tickets are available now at https://www.thelongroad.com/. Accommodation options range from General Camping to luxury Glamping, with new payment plans making upscale stays more accessible.

Now in its sixth year, The Long Road Festival continues to grow, cementing its reputation as the U.K.'s premier destination for country music fans. Stay tuned for more artist announcements in the coming months.