The Garibaldi Live - October listings

THE GARIBALDI HOTEL

04/10/25 - The Kimberleys, 05/10/25 - Sonia Santana, 11/10/25 - The Mat Day Band, 12/10/25 - Charlie Wood Trio, 18/10/25 - Kara Grainger, 19/10/25 - Hattie Whitehead/Chris Eldred/Dave Jones, 25/10/25 - JG and the Ultimates, 26/10/25 - Matti Klein Soul Trio.

Come and join us for a jam packed month of matinees here at the Garibaldi Hotel. Were kicking the weekend off with a glorious folk duo 'The Kimberleys' then a jazz singer from Spain, (Sonia Santana) who has a vast repertoire under her belt and that's just this weekend!

We have blues from our very own Mat Day Band and the glorious Kara Grainger who visits us from Australia each year.

Add a sprinkle of authentic Rock n Roll and much, much more and there you have it a full month of wonderful live music on your doorstep.