The Garibaldi - Live! April Listings

By Gemma Murdoch
Contributor
Published 31st Mar 2025, 21:09 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 09:44 BST
Live music every weekend at The Garibaldi Hotel, from 3-6pm. An eclectic mix of Roots music

April Listings

SAT 5/04/25 - SADIE ROACH (Jazz pianist and vocalist)

SUN 6/04/25 - TRIO KANE (Guitar led trio)

SAT 12/04/25 - RUSTI STEEL AND THE STAR TONES (Rockabilly)

SUN 13/04/25 - ROGER BEAUJOLAIS (Vibraphone player)

SAT 19/04/25 - WOMEN IN MUSIC WITH -

ALICE ARMSTRONG AND AFREINE - (Blues and Soul)

SUN 20/04/25 - DAVE JONES FUNKAFFINITY - (Funk)

SAT 26/04/25 - 251'S (Swing and Blues)

SUN 27/04/25 - TIM AMANN XTET (Contemporary Jazz)

