The Garibaldi - Live! April Listings
Live music every weekend at The Garibaldi Hotel, from 3-6pm. An eclectic mix of Roots music
April Listings
SAT 5/04/25 - SADIE ROACH (Jazz pianist and vocalist)
SUN 6/04/25 - TRIO KANE (Guitar led trio)
SAT 12/04/25 - RUSTI STEEL AND THE STAR TONES (Rockabilly)
SUN 13/04/25 - ROGER BEAUJOLAIS (Vibraphone player)
SAT 19/04/25 - WOMEN IN MUSIC WITH -
ALICE ARMSTRONG AND AFREINE - (Blues and Soul)
SUN 20/04/25 - DAVE JONES FUNKAFFINITY - (Funk)
SAT 26/04/25 - 251'S (Swing and Blues)
SUN 27/04/25 - TIM AMANN XTET (Contemporary Jazz)