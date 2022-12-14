The Elves take over the airwaves with NLive Christmas Northampton’s dedicated Christmas Radio Station

NLive Radio has launched for a second year their dedicated Christmas radio station NLive Christmas, this time taking to the airwaves on 87.9FM until Boxing day.

The station features non stop Christmas music, from all the classics to a variety of covers, and also messages of thanks and goodwill from local businesses and community organisations.

Martin Steers Station Manager of NLive Radio said; “I love Christmas music, and it’s been great to launch NLive Christmas again this year to bring festive cheer and fun to the town”

Elves take over the studio at NLive Radio

The station has been launched in association with the Northampton Town BID, and Northampton Town Council, encouraging local people to shop local and support local organisations this Christmas.

Everyone including local businesses, shops, and hospitality venues are encouraged to have the station on as a local non-stop Christmas station with local messages, with such a wide range of songs it shouldn’t feel repetitive, and avoid the issues some can have with the same old CD on repeat.

The station went live on the 26th of November as an online only station, but is now available across the whole of Northampton and wider area as a short term FM station. So in addition to FM the station is available online on the NLiveRadio.com website, via smart speaker by asking it to “Launch N Live Christmas”, or via the Explore Northampton app.