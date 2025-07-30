Superstar DJ plays hometown fundraiser for Northampton General Hospital Willow Ward

Get ready for an unforgettable day as the superstar DJ Dr Packer makes a triumphant return to his hometown! Returning to the Pomfret Arms in Far Cotton on Sunday, 3rd August, 12 pm, for an exciting fundraiser supporting Northampton General Hospital Willow Ward. Admission is free.

Last year, DJ Dr Packer (Defected, Glitterbox) and his fellow DJs raised over £ 1300 for a good cause. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, can make a significant difference this year.

It's not just about the music, it's about the heart. The DJs are generously devoting their time and waiving their fees for this noble cause.

DJs from local club nights and radios will be playing, including Ian Loveshack (The Picturedromes One More), Inspiration Radio's Mark Manning & Ryan Leivers, Gavin James (Decdance), Sandy B, Paul LH, Paul Vega, and Phil West.

Don't miss this chance to party with a purpose and show your support for our local healthcare heroes.

More detail can be found: www.facebook.com/events/991862309522346

