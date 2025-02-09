Strictly Northampton 2025 - we are back!

Northampton's biggest charity dance show is now open for applications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up today to be part of this amazing opportunity.

You will receive 8 weeks free training, where you will be paired up with a professional dancer to complete your dancing experience. This years show is taking place on Friday 28th November at the Derngate Theatre Northampton.

Lose yourself in all the glamour, glitter and spray tan to compete for the prestigious glitter ball trophy. We guarantee you will be hooked and continue your dancing journey long after the last piece of glitter has disappeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly Northampton 2025

Strictly Northampton is now in its 14th year of being held right here in Northampton having raised over £3 million for local charities.

This event is brought to you by Step by Step Dance School, who are celebrating 20 years this year ! even more reason to be part of this very special landmark.

So....dont be shy all of you. Sign up today and find out for yourselves.

We look forward to meeting and welcoming you to your dance journey.

Apply today by visiting: forms.gle/6DAmJTKm8tdZ5rnX9

Applications close on 1st March 2025.