Stowe-Tots returns with new monthly adventures for Little Explorers!

By Melanie Whitrow
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 12:32 BST
Story time during the toddler sessions at Stowe House.placeholder image
Story time during the toddler sessions at Stowe House.
Stowe House is opening its doors once again to the tiniest of adventurers, as Stowe-Tots launches a brand-new term of monthly toddler sessions filled with play, discovery, and fun.

​Designed especially for babies and toddlers, Stowe-Tots sessions invite families to step into the magic of history through interactive storytelling, sensory play, music, and themed activities – all created to spark curiosity and joy in little ones.

Most Popular

This term’s playful themes include:

  • 29 Sept – Delightful Dinner Party
  • 20 Oct – Spooky Spiders
  • 24 Nov – Colours of Autumn
  • 15 Dec – Christmas
Messy play that you don't have to clear up.placeholder image
Messy play that you don't have to clear up.

Special Offer: Families can now book 3 sessions and receive the 4th FREE (£15 for 4 sessions, or £5 each individually).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Stowe-Tots isn’t just about keeping little ones entertained,” says Amy Walsh – Learning and Community Officer at Stowe House. “It’s about creating magical moments, giving parents the chance to connect with each other, and letting children’s imaginations run wild.”

With limited spaces available, families are encouraged to book early to avoid missing out.

Tickets and special offer this way.

You can't beat some bubbly fun at Stowe-Tots!placeholder image
You can't beat some bubbly fun at Stowe-Tots!

Location:

Stowe House is nestled at the tip of Buckinghamshire, on the South Northants and West Oxfordshire border, just minutes from Buckingham and easily accessible from Milton Keynes, Bicester, and the surrounding areas via major routes like the A422 and A43. With ample parking and family-friendly facilities, it’s a country house to discover on your doorstep. Best of all, every ticket purchased helps support the Stowe House Preservation Trust, our charity dedicated to conserving and protecting this historic landmark for future generations.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice