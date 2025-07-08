Steaming ahead at Wistow Maze

By Diana Brooks
Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:52 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 11:22 BST
They completed the Quiz Trail
They completed the Quiz Trail
A giant 8-acre Maize Maze with a fun Quiz Trail hidden amongst 3 miles of pathways, with high-level bridges and towers and designed in the shape of a Steam Train.

The award winning Wistow Maze is a giant 8-acre Maize Maze with a fun Quiz Trail hidden amongst 3 miles of pathways, with high-level bridges and towers giving stunning panoramic views across the maze and beautiful surrounding countryside.

To mark the 200th Anniversary of the modern railway, this year the maze has been designed in the shape of a Steam Train.

It is redesigned each year using GPS satellite technology - see all 21 aerial designs on the wistow.com website.

Family studying the maze map!placeholder image
Family studying the maze map!

The maze includes an Activity Funyard full of mini-mazes and games for all the family, including hoopla, beanbag throwing, a space hopper track and football shooting game.

Situated opposite the Wistow Rural Centre with a cafe, garden centre, model village, art gallery and numerous shops making it a fun day out for all ages.

Opens: Mon 21 July - Sun 31 Aug (daily), then weekends only until Sun 14 Sept 2025.

More info: www.wistow.com

