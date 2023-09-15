Spooky Halloween Trail Turvey House
This October why not book on to this fabulous edition to little lotus and kids outdoors events?After a successful Summer event lucie robertson & Anna hughes invite you for some Halloween fun in the gorgeous grounds of turvey house
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saturday 28th October 10-6pm
Sunday 29th October 10-4pm
£10 per child
£4per adult
Or family ticket for £25 ( 2 adults 2 children)
( ex booking fee)
https://Halloweenatturveyhouse.eventbrite.co.uk
Ticket includes general admission, spooky Halloween trail and a prize , pick your own pumpkin, potion making , Halloween biscuit decorating and photo opportunities
There will also be additional activities such as …
S’mores and hot chocolate station
Halloween craft barn
Face painting
And more!
And of course some amazing food and drink and evening entertainment with bar!
So book your ticket today get those costumes on to make perfect Halloween memories you will never forget