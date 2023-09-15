News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Spooky Halloween Trail Turvey House

This October why not book on to this fabulous edition to little lotus and kids outdoors events?After a successful Summer event lucie robertson & Anna hughes invite you for some Halloween fun in the gorgeous grounds of turvey house
By lucie robertsonContributor
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Saturday 28th October 10-6pm

Sunday 29th October 10-4pm

£10 per child

Most Popular

£4per adult

Or family ticket for £25 ( 2 adults 2 children)

( ex booking fee)

https://Halloweenatturveyhouse.eventbrite.co.uk

Ticket includes general admission, spooky Halloween trail and a prize , pick your own pumpkin, potion making , Halloween biscuit decorating and photo opportunities

There will also be additional activities such as …

S’mores and hot chocolate station

Halloween craft barn

Face painting

And more!

And of course some amazing food and drink and evening entertainment with bar!

So book your ticket today get those costumes on to make perfect Halloween memories you will never forget