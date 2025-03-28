Second year of "Classics, Coffee & Cake" at Brackley Care Home

Brackley Care Home resident feeling what it is like to drive a "classic"

Last year, our residents at Brackley Care Home decided that they, as “vintage classics” wanted to invite two and four wheeled “classics” to come to a classic car show at Brackley Care Home. Many of our residents are avid car enthusiasts but due to mobility issues are not able to easily attend classic car shows in the area and hence the idea was borne to bring the “classics” to them!

And so, in 2024 the first "Classics, Coffee and Cake" event was held at Brackley Care Home and it was a great success.

The 2025 "Classics, Coffee and Cake" will be on Sunday 11th May from 11am - 2.30pm and our residents are asking those with "classics" to please bring them to their event and make this day an extra special one for them.

This is a free family event which will be opened, once again, by Cllr Elaine Wiltshire, Mayor of Brackley and there will be lots on offer for everyone - hamburgers, an ice-cream van, face-painting and children's activities - as well as the beautiful cars and motorcycles on show.

Please contact Julie on [email protected] / 01280-313135 for further information.