Second year of "Classics, Coffee & Cake" at Brackley Care Home
And so, in 2024 the first "Classics, Coffee and Cake" event was held at Brackley Care Home and it was a great success.
The 2025 "Classics, Coffee and Cake" will be on Sunday 11th May from 11am - 2.30pm and our residents are asking those with "classics" to please bring them to their event and make this day an extra special one for them.
This is a free family event which will be opened, once again, by Cllr Elaine Wiltshire, Mayor of Brackley and there will be lots on offer for everyone - hamburgers, an ice-cream van, face-painting and children's activities - as well as the beautiful cars and motorcycles on show.
Please contact Julie on [email protected] / 01280-313135 for further information.