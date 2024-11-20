Santa Duston visit 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another year and Santa and his elves will be visiting children around Duston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2020, during Covid, a lady from the Duston Bakery called Liz, wanted to do something for the kids so they could see Santa as there was no where for them to go.

This was where the Santa street visit was created.

Santa rode on a sleigh being pulled by a van loaned by Shire Mobility in St James and elves giving out sweets and collecting for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa and his elves before their travels in 2023

This will be our 4th year and last year we introduced a few stops where children could talk to Santa and have pictures which went better than we imagined so we are keeping to that this year too.

On the run up to the big day on Sunday, 22nd December we are collecting wrapped sweets for us to hand out. We have boxes in Duston one stop, Duston bakery, Duston library, Duston Co-op, St Crispins One Stop and the Lewis Foundation at the Elgar Centre in Upton which is our chosen charity who the elves collect for as we travel.

They are an amazing charity who make gift sets for people going through cancer treatment.

For our route please visit https://www.facebook.com/share/17sue3oPWc/?mibextid=LQQJ4d hope to see you there