Rutland Sinfonia - Romantic Austria
A memorable performance of the mighty Bruckner’s 4th Symphony awaits!
Rutland Sinfonia's 2nd concert of the 2024-2025 season features two great works by Austrian composers.
Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 24 played by Jeremy Young starts the concert, with Bruckner’s 4th Symphony ‘Romantic’ in the second half.
Conducted by Paul Hilliam
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.