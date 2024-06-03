Royal & Derngate’s Actors Company present a brand new comedy Another Bloody Murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Royal & Derngate’s community group The Actors Company are honing their sleuthing skills as they prepare to perform their latest production, Another Bloody Murder.

The Actors Company present the hilarious comedy Another Bloody Murder at Royal & Derngate on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 June.

Written and directed by Scott Bradley, this brand new whodunnit draws on the best capers of country house detective stories, with a twist. Inept Inspector Cluedo, his endlessly patient and long-suffering sergeant, Officer Joan, and a colourful and rather odd collection of residents and guests navigate their way through mayhem, mishaps and murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So – whodunnit? The Bluff Colonel? The Heiress? The Butler? Will Inspector Cluedo ever solve the case of the disappearing Duchess? Is he even in the right house? Drawing on the silliest of comedy traditions, the Actors Company blend the nation’s favourite mystery traditions with downright farce.

The Actors company rehearsing for Another Bloody Murder. Photograph by Rebecca Cockcroft

Another Bloody Murder features a cast of 25 local performers, with costumes and sets designed by in-house Royal & Derngate’s Head of Wardrobe Vic Youngson and Scenic Artist Gina Hammersley. Lighting design is by Sam McNern with sound design by Oliver Edwin.

Writer and director Scott Bradley is no stranger to the Royal stage, most recently appearing in Bert’s House, and also developing his own new work at the theatre as part of the Generate Artist Development programme. His previous work with the Actors Company includes directing their production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle in 2022.

Channelling the very best of traditional style humour found in the iconic Carry On films and similar, with double entendres and risqué jokes aplenty, Another Bloody Murder is recommended for ages 14 and upwards, due to some adult themes, comedy violence, partial nudity, strong language, death, stage blood and sexual references.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal & Derngate’s non‑professional Actors Company, for those aged over 21, perform classic and contemporary plays, and new work commissioned by Royal & Derngate. As well as working alongside professional directors to devise, rehearse and perform productions, members enjoy masterclasses in performance skills such as voice, movement and text, led by theatre practitioners. Anyone interested in joining can find out more at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/community/

The Actors Company take to the Royal stage for Another Bloody Murder on Friday 28 at 7.30pm and Saturday 29 June at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets, priced from £10*, can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.