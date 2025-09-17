Pirate Day at The Canal Museum this Saturday

Ahoy me hearties! Come an' do a bit 'o swashbucklin at The Canal Museum, Stoke Bruerne this Saturday.

Learn the language of the gentlemen 'o fortune an' seek out some treasure. Listen to the music 'o The Brave Marauders...and their fellow buccaneers. Dress up an' win some 'andsome booty for the best dressed pirate. Pull on the rope. Guess the name of the parrot and sail on the good ship Charlie (extra cost applies). There be lots of piratey goin's on at The Canal Museum this Saturday.