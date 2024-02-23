Northampton Carnival 2024 - Saturday 8th June - A Festival for All Cultures
Northampton Carnival 2024 - Saturday 8th June The Racecourse, Kettering Road Northampton NN1 4LG 12.00pm – 7.30pm “A Festival for All Cultures”
The Northampton Carnival Organising Committee is already busy planning for this year’s event which takes place on Saturday 8th June.
This year marks the 19th anniversary since the return of one of the largest free multicultural community events in the county, which is completely run by a small team of dedicated volunteers.
The theme this year is A Festival for All Cultures, which lends itself nicely to be interpreted to represent all the wonderful diverse cultures in our town. Applications are now open for anyone who would like to:
• Participate in the parade with a float and / or troupe.
• Perform on the main stage – singers, bands, dancers
• Stall holders - businesses / caterers / schools / groups / charity organisations
To download an application form, visit our website www.northamptoncarnival.co.uk complete and return it before the deadline stated. For more information on how to get involved/volunteer email [email protected] or call 07926722709 Ends For more information call Janet 07926722709