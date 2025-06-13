Northampton-based platform Stunited CIC launches free CV health check to empower students and graduates

Stunited CIC, a Northampton-based social media platform dedicated to higher education and career development, has launched a new initiative offering free CV health checks for students and recent graduates.

In partnership with BrandMe4Job.com, the programme aims to support young people with expert feedback, CV scoring, and personalised career guidance to boost employability.

In a powerful step toward bridging the gap between education and employment, Stunited Community Interest Company (CIC) has launched a free CV Health Check initiative for university & Collage students and fresh graduates. The programme, developed in collaboration with career-building platform BrandMe4Job.com, provides detailed CV evaluations, improvement suggestions, and career-readiness support to help young people confidently transition into the job market.

The initiative comes at a critical time, as thousands of students across the UK complete their degrees and begin to seek meaningful employment opportunities. Recognising that many graduates struggle to stand out in today’s competitive job market, Stunited aims to offer not just encouragement but real, actionable support.

Stunited Free CV Health Check

“Our goal is to give young people the tools and confidence they need to succeed,” said the Director of Stunited Manash Mukherjee. “A CV is often the first impression a candidate makes, and we want to ensure that it reflects their full potential. This initiative is all about empowerment—helping them present themselves professionally and make informed choices about their careers.”

“We believe every young person deserves a strong start in their career journey,” said Snejuti Mukherjee, Co-founder of Stunited. “This initiative is about equipping them with the right tools, guidance, and confidence to navigate the job market successfully.”

Participants in the programme will benefit from a free CV Health Check that includes an overall score, expert feedback on structure and content, and clear recommendations for improvement. Each review is tailored to the individual’s background, field of study, and career aspirations. Beyond that, candidates will receive personalised advice about how to strengthen specific areas of their CV—from formatting and keyword use to showcasing transferable skills and achievements.

The collaboration with BrandMe4Job.com enhances the project’s reach and effectiveness. Known for its innovative approach to professional development, BrandMe4Job brings advanced CV analysis tools and years of experience supporting job seekers. Together with Stunited, they’re aiming to impact thousands of students by the end of the year.

The programme is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as recent graduates from any UK university. Those interested can register online through the Stunited platform, where they will be guided through a simple submission process. Within a few days, participants will receive a detailed report on their CV’s performance, along with tips to help them refine it.

Beyond the CV Health Check, Stunited is also offering additional support such as interview tips, personal branding advice, and links to relevant job opportunities, making this a truly holistic career empowerment campaign.

Stunited, founded in Northampton, has long been a champion for student success. The platform connects students, universities, and employers through a unique social networking experience focused on education, career development, and opportunity sharing. By launching this latest initiative, the organisation continues to demonstrate its commitment to the future of young professionals.

Feedback from early participants has been overwhelmingly positive. Many have praised the programme for its clarity, usefulness, and encouraging tone. One student from the University of Northampton shared, “I didn’t realise how much I could improve my CV until I received the review. It was eye-opening and gave me a clear path forward.”

The CV Health Check programme is already making an impact and is expected to expand in the coming months. Stunited encourages all eligible young people to take advantage of this free CV Health Check opportunity to prepare themselves for a successful future.

For more information or to participate in the programme, Contact us: [email protected]