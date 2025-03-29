Naseby Battlefield Tour - 12 April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The best way to truly understand a battle is to walk in the footsteps of those who took part. Our tours follow those footsteps and give you unique access

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Naseby Battlefield Project offers public tours of Naseby Battlefield eight times a year.

These tours are often enriched by friends and supporting reenactor groups bringing key-aspects of the story to life on the actual battlefield.

You will be surprised who you might meet.

Click here to find out more and book your place - naseby.com/look-and-learn/#ToursPublic