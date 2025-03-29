Naseby Battlefield Tour - 12 April 2025

By Michelle Worvell
Contributor
Published 29th Mar 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The best way to truly understand a battle is to walk in the footsteps of those who took part. Our tours follow those footsteps and give you unique access

The Naseby Battlefield Project offers public tours of Naseby Battlefield eight times a year.

These tours are often enriched by friends and supporting reenactor groups bringing key-aspects of the story to life on the actual battlefield.

You will be surprised who you might meet.

Click here to find out more and book your place - naseby.com/look-and-learn/#ToursPublic

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice