Moulton Library Children’s Lit Fest returns for 2025 – bigger, brighter and full of bookish fun

After the roaring success of last year’s event, Moulton Library’s Children’s Literature Festival is back for 2025, and it promises to be even more exciting, creative, and full of imagination!

Last year’s festival was a wonderful celebration of stories, creativity, and community, with hundreds of families joining in the fun. This year, the team at Moulton Library have pulled together another fantastic line-up of authors, illustrators, and entertainers to inspire children of all ages.

The ever-popular Gareth P. Jones returns with not one but two spectacular shows: his crowd-favourite Mystery Makers performance, and his new musical mash-up fairy tale show, Cindergorilla. Both are packed with humour, music, and plenty of audience participation.

James Parsons, from Comic Club, will once again host his brilliant Pokémon and Manga draw-alongs — sessions that sold out in record time last year! Budding artists will get hands-on tips for drawing their favourite characters and creating their own.

Books and Beyond!

Pippa Goodhart, the much-loved author of the You Choose books, will lead an imaginative workshop inspired by her interactive stories, encouraging children to explore the endless possibilities of storytelling.

Alice Hemming, author of one of Moulton Library’s best-loved picture books The Leaf Thief, will be sharing her storytelling magic, while Alice Harman, author of over 40 non-fiction books for children, will take young readers on an inspiring journey through art and creativity in her engaging workshops.

There’s also a special treat for Winnie the Witch fans — Laura Owen, co-author of the beloved series, will be at the festival too!

Adding even more sparkle to the day, Chris from Banana Brain will return with his marvellous magic shows, Nicky’s Fancy Faces will be on hand with glitter and face paint, The Sweet Bee will tempt everyone with delicious sweet treats, and The Wishing Well will bring their stall full of beautiful items to browse.

Alongside the headline events, families can enjoy quizzes, crafts, and plenty of drop-in fun throughout the day.

“Last year’s festival was such a joyful day for the community. It was wonderful to see so many children meeting their favourite authors, discovering new stories, and getting creative. We’re thrilled to bring it back again this year, it’s going to be an unforgettable celebration of reading, imagination and fun.”

There are still a few spaces left on some of the workshops and shows, but tickets are going fast, so families are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Moulton Library Children’s Lit Fest 2025

Moulton Library

Tickets and full programme available from the library

Come and join the fun — and help celebrate the magic of stories at Moulton Library!