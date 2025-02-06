Morris Healthcare Group is excited for the Launch of Our New Befriending & Empowering Campaign to support local community.

The Morris Healthcare Group: Our Why

At Morris Healthcare Group, our mission is built on a single, unwavering principle: ensuring the best care for every individual. Our commitment to excellence is amplified through partnerships with numerous organisations, creating a seamless support network for our clients.

This journey of compassion and innovation was envisioned by our founder and CEO, Jessica Susan Morris, whose remarkable career and personal story form the heart of our organisation.

Morris Healthcare Group Team excited to launch Befriending and Empowering service.

The Visionary Behind Morris Healthcare Group

Jessica Susan Morris has dedicated her life to care, beginning her journey at just 16 while studying fashion design and textiles. Balancing her studies, Jessica continued working as a caregiver, quickly realising her deep passion for the industry. By the age of 22, she became the youngest Registered Manager of a care home, overseeing a 115-bed facility and later advancing to become Senior General Manager before stepping up to Regional Director role, managing 10 care home services.

Her exceptional achievements stem from her people-first philosophy, emphasising dignity, respect, and well-being. Jessica has consistently championed enhanced living environments, staff morale, and unparalleled standards of care, not for monetary success, but from a genuine desire to make a difference in the lives of others.

Jessica often says, "If I ever needed care myself at the end stage of my life, I would want the best team around me to make my last days as comfortable as possible at home. I can only create this by building my own team that shares my vision." Inspired by this belief, Morris Healthcare Group was born.

Befriending and Empowering by Morris Healthcare Group

A Life-Altering Diagnosis

In late 2023, Jessica’s life took an unexpected turn with a diagnosis of cancer which spread at the point of diagnosis. This life-changing moment gave her a unique perspective as a recipient of care services, further fuelling her passion to improve the system and put the “care” back into caregiving.Jessica chose to face her diagnosis with bravery and transparency. Through social media, she shared her story as a young entrepreneur, with a view of supporting others in the same position. Her story became a beacon of hope and resilience, proving that even in the darkest moments, there is an opportunity to uplift others.

Turning Adversity into Purpose

Jessica’s personal experience with cancer inspired her to create new initiatives that empower and support others. Among these is a tattooing programme designed to help individuals embrace their scars, reclaiming confidence and identity. This initiative has fostered a growing community of care and solidarity.

Morris Healthcare Team share launch news of their new befriending and empowering service

In April 2024 while Jessica was receiving treatment, she reignited her passion for healthcare by founding Morris Healthcare Group. Her vision transcends traditional caregiving, focusing on compassion, community, and addressing loneliness, a cause deeply personal to her.

The Heart of Morris Healthcare Group

Jessica’s leadership and vision have shaped Morris Healthcare Group into a revolutionary home care provider, with key initiatives including:

Tackling Loneliness: A campaign designed to foster meaningful connections and provide purpose to the elderly through monthly community events and educational programmes.

Holistic Care: Incorporating well-being professionals and end-of-life support to ensure dignity and comfort in clients’ final days.

Innovation in Care: Jessica has developed Comfort’s Key, a unique assessment tool for cancer and palliative care patients, addressing pain management and environmental factors to improve quality of life at home.

Even amidst her own cancer treatments, Jessica continues to lead with strength, offering guidance and support to clients, caregivers, and even fellow patients she meets along the way.

Our Commitment to Compassion and Community

At Morris Healthcare Group, we believe care and support is more than a service, it is a promise of connection, dignity, and humanity. Jessica’s story and vision inspire our daily work, driving us to create a future where care is not just delivered but deeply felt.

Whether you're seeking care for yourself or a loved one, Morris Healthcare Group is here to support you with compassion, innovation, and community-driven solutions.

The new service provides one-on-one support to individuals, helping with daily living tasks, emotional support, shopping trips, and community access, ensuring that vulnerable members of the community remain connected and empowered. Our aim is to support our community for adults who are lonely, wanting someone to talk to or even a helping hand baking once a week.

Jessica Morris CEO and Founder of Morris Healthcare Group, stated:“We understand how vital companionship and everyday support is for those who may feel isolated or struggle with daily activities. Our Befriending & Empowering Service ensures that individuals receive the help they need, whether it’s a friendly chat, assistance with errands, or support in engaging with their local community. We want to make a real difference whilst we finalise our CQC registration.”, and hope to continue the service when we are registered to provide regulated personal care activity.

The service is open to older individuals who require additional support to enhance and empower their quality of life. Morris Healthcare Group invites members of the community to get in touch to learn more about how the service can help them or a loved one.

