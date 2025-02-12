Milkshake! Live on Holiday 2025

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 12:24 BST
Milkshake on Holiday 2025placeholder image
Tuesday 26 August 2025 12:00pm - ends at 1:00pm, Tuesday 26 August 2025 3.30pm - ends at 4:30pm Milkshake! Live is back with a brand-new show!

Join your favourite Milkshake! friends on Holiday with Smurfette, Dora, Pip and Posy, Blue from Blues Clues and You!, Milo, Milkshake! Monkey plus two of your Milkshake! presenters for an all-new adventure!

Pack your bags and jump aboard the Milkshake! train as we go on an all singing, all dancing holiday together! It’s a family show not to be missed!

Milkshake! Live “On Holiday” is produced by Mark Thompson Productions Limited in partnership with Channel 5 Broadcasting. Written by Miranda Larson, with creative direction and choreography by Derek Moran.

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

