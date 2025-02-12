Milkshake! Live on Holiday 2025
Join your favourite Milkshake! friends on Holiday with Smurfette, Dora, Pip and Posy, Blue from Blues Clues and You!, Milo, Milkshake! Monkey plus two of your Milkshake! presenters for an all-new adventure!
Pack your bags and jump aboard the Milkshake! train as we go on an all singing, all dancing holiday together! It’s a family show not to be missed!
Milkshake! Live “On Holiday” is produced by Mark Thompson Productions Limited in partnership with Channel 5 Broadcasting. Written by Miranda Larson, with creative direction and choreography by Derek Moran.
Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm