Michigan celebrates 60 Years of the Ford Mustang at the Silverstone Festival 23-25 August 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The iconic Ford Mustang, created and produced by the Ford Motor Company in Detroit, Michigan, celebrates its 60th anniversary of continuous production this year. To mark the occasion, Michigan, home to Detroit, AKA The Motor City, is partnering with Silverstone to celebrate this unique piece of Americana at the annual Silverstone Festival, 23-25 August 2024 for possibly the largest gathering of Mustangs ever seen in the UK.

It is a well-known saying that Henry Ford put the world on wheels. From humble beginnings at his Detroit, Piquette Avenue plant, to the now sprawling Rouge Factory, on the edge of this great city, the influence of the Ford Motor Company, on the motor industry is unparalleled. The might Mustang is Ford’s most beloved – its 300 millionth car produced was a Mustang – and its longest-produced car.

A spectacular anniversary track parade, open to owners of Mustangs from all eras, will take place on Saturday, paying tribute to 60 years of continuous Mustang production

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pure Michigan Mustang Celebration Trophy Race will feature a packed grid of pre-’66 Touring Cars – including an abundance of this powerful, one-of-a-kind sportscar. Qualifying will be on Friday with the not-to-be-missed showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Pure Michigan Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of The Ford Mustang at Silverstone

Car lovers attending this wonderful festival, filled with the best of historic motor racing and showcases of exciting classic cars of all makes, will also have the opportunity to win a holiday to the automobile capital of the world. In Detroit they will see the very first Ford Mustang that rolled off the production line, at the astonishing Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, and visit the Piquette Plant and Rouge Factory, where that other icon, the Ford F-150 is still in production. They can soak up the vibrant automotive culture of Detroit, named by Condé Nast Traveller as one of the best places to go in North America in 2024.

Silverstone are delighted to welcome Michigan as a headline partner, and Michigan are delighted to support this great family event in the heart of Northamptonshire.

-ends-

Mustang in Michigan

The State of Michigan is blessed with the riches of unspoiled nature: the nation's longest freshwater coastline, lakes that feel like oceans, golden beaches, an abundance of fresh produce straight from the farm, glorious sunrises and sunsets and endless opportunities for recreation. www.michigan.org

For more information and images contact Fiona Pettitt – 01295 722816 or [email protected]